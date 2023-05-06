Foreign Ministry welcomes talks between Sudanese parties

The Kingdom of Bahrain welcomed the Saudi-US initiative to start preliminary talks in Jeddah between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in the Republic of Sudan to reach a cessation of military operations and an …

The Kingdom of Bahrain welcomed the Saudi-US initiative to start preliminary talks in Jeddah between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in the Republic of Sudan to reach a cessation of military operations and an end to the conflict.

The Foreign Ministry noted the mediation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the friendly United States of America, and the support and endorsement of the Quartet, the Arab League, and the tripartite mechanism represented by the United Nations Mission (UNITAMS), the African Union (AU), and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

in a statement today, the ministry reiterated Bahrain's call to all parties in the Republic of Sudan to halt the bloodshed, provide protection for civilians and diplomats, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the affected areas, and complete the political framework agreement to reach a final agreement that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, peace, stability and political, economic and social progress.

Source: Bahrain News Agency