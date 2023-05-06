Speaker reiterates legislative support to the national press

Council of Representatives Speaker Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam saluted the national presss, hailing its role in showcasing Bahrain’s development achievements, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.He lauded Bahrain’s press strides thanks t…

Council of Representatives Speaker Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam saluted the national presss, hailing its role in showcasing Bahrain’s development achievements, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

He lauded Bahrain’s press strides thanks to the support accorded by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The Speaker made the statement on the eve of the Bahrain Press Day, annually observed on May 7, reiterated cooperation between the legislative and executive branches to support the national press and reinforce its role.

In the statement, the Speaker commended the efforts made by the Ministry of Information and the Bahrain Journalists’ Association and other media and media institutions.

He also paid homage to veteran journalists and successive media and press cadres who spared no efforts to exercise their profession responsibly, stressing the Government’s keenness on developing university media studies.

The Speaker concluded his statement by commended the role of the national press in covering the work of the Council of Representatives, describing the fourth estate as a strategic partner to the parliament.

Source: Bahrain News Agency