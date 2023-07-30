Foreign Minister highlights Bahrain-Morocco longstanding ties

Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani attended today a reception marking the Throne Day and the 24th anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the throne.The Moroccan Embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain hosted the ev…

The Moroccan Embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain hosted the event, which was also attended by senior officials and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom.

Dr. Al Zayani congratulated Moroccan Ambassador Mustafa Benkhayi and the embassy’s staff on this national occasion, hailing longstanding ties binding the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Morocco, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and HM King Mohammed VI.

He reiterated Bahrain’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, hailing the advanced level of diplomatic cooperation towards Arab, regional and international issues. He wished the Kingdom of Bahrain further development and progress.

Source: Bahrain News Agency