OIC meeting to discuss the burning of copies of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark

The preparations for the 18th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) began today at the OIC General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah.

During the preparatory meeting, senior staff discussed and formulated recommendations to be presented at the Extraordinary Ministerial Session, which will address the recurrent incidents of burning copies of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark. This virtual session is scheduled to take place tomorrow, on Monday, July 31, 2023.

The OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Yousef bin Mohammed Al-Dubaie, delivered a speech during the meeting.

He emphasized the deep appreciation of the OIC towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit, and the Republic of Iraq for their initiative in convening this session.

The session aims to address the issue of burning copies of the Holy Quran, an issue of great importance to the OIC member states and the Islamic people.

Source: Bahrain News Agency