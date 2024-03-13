Four Palestinians martyred by Israeli occupation fire, the West Bank

Occupied Jerusalem, Four Palestinians were martyred on Wednesday at dawn by fire of the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank. The occupation forces stormed Jenin city with dozens of military vehicles and bulldozers, amid intense overflight of Israeli aircraft and heavy fire, in addition to targeting the yard of Khalil Suleiman Hospital, claiming the lives of two Palestinians and wounding four others, according to Wafa News Agency. Meanwhile, a boy and a young were martyred and three others were injured by fire of Israeli occupation forces near al-Jib town, northwest of occupied Jerusalem, as a child was martyred Tuesday evening in Shuafat refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, bringing the number of martyrs over past 24 hours in the West Bank to 5. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency