President al-Assad receives cables of congratulation from Arab and Islamic leaders on holy month of Ramadan

Damascus, President Bashar al-Assad has exchanged cables of congratulation on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan with a number of kings, presidents and leaders of Arab and Islamic countries. In his cables of congratulation, President al-Assad expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Arab and Islamic leaders and their peoples on this blessed occasion. In their cables of congratulation, Arab and Islamic leaders wished President al-Assad long-term health and wellness, and wished the Syrian people peace and prosperity. President al-Assad received cables of congratulation on this occasion from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. His Excellency also received cables of congratulation from Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates(UAE), Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Vice-President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency