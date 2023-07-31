France denies the use of its forces as a lethal means against the demonstrators in Niger

France denied using a “lethal means” to disperse demonstrators in front of its Embassy in Nigerien capital, Niamey, on Sunday, after it was accused by Nigerien soldiers of using live bullets against demonstrators.The French Foreign Ministry and armies…

France denied using a "lethal means" to disperse demonstrators in front of its Embassy in Nigerien capital, Niamey, on Sunday, after it was accused by Nigerien soldiers of using live bullets against demonstrators.

The French Foreign Ministry and armies said in a joint statement that "contrary to what was confirmed by some Nigerien military officials, no lethal means were used" by the French forces.

The two Ministries added that "the French Embassy in Niamey was subjected to a violent attack yesterday by groups that appeared to have been prepared in advance, and the Nigerien security forces were unable to control it."

The statement continued: "France reminds that the security of diplomatic missions and staff, in addition to foreign residents, is one of the obligations in accordance with international law, especially the Vienna agreements."

Last week, Niger witnessed a military coup against President Mohamed Bazoum.

Yesterday, thousands of pro-coup demonstrators gathered in front of the French Embassy in Niamey, before they were dispersed by tear gas canisters.

The putschists accuse France, which previously colonized the country, of "wanting to intervene militarily" in Niger to restore President Bazoum to his post.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency