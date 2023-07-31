Ukraine announces an agreement to use Croatian ports for the export of grain

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that his country had agreed with Croatia on the possibility of using Croatian ports on the Danube River and the Adriatic Sea to export grain.”We will now work to establish the most efficient routes to…

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that his country had agreed with Croatia on the possibility of using Croatian ports on the Danube River and the Adriatic Sea to export grain.

"We will now work to establish the most efficient routes to these ports to make the most of this opportunity," Kuleba said after meeting his Croatian counterpart Gerlik Radman, adding: "Every open door is a real and effective contribution to global food security."

Russia had announced its refusal to extend the grain initiative agreement, and linked its extension to the condition of removing all obstacles in front of Russian banks and financial institutions.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency