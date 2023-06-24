GCC Praises GCC Women’s Role in Regional, International Diplomacy

The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, said that GCC women play a decisive role in regional and global diplomacy as well as in cementing ties among countries and spreading peace at regional and global le…

The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, said that GCC women play a decisive role in regional and global diplomacy as well as in cementing ties among countries and spreading peace at regional and global levels.

In a statement Saturday, on the occasion of the International Day of Women in Diplomacy (IDWID) which is observed on June 24 annually, Al Budaiwi praised the role of GCC women in the diplomatic field, and their great and unique creativity which set the path for them to occupy high-level diplomatic positions in the ministries and diplomatic organisations in the GCC member states, in addition to their excellent representation of their countries in many international diplomatic forums, indicating that their valuable contributions in promoting peace, security and cultural understanding globally has become a source of pride and an example to follow.

He pointed out that diplomatic women of the GCC member states have greatly contributed to achieving the common goals to enhance the Gulf integration process and elevate economic, political and security cooperation among the GCC countries. The status of GCC women in the diplomatic field embodies the keenness and pride of the leaders of the GCC states in promoting gender equality and supporting the role of women in decision-making, he added.

Al Budaiwi stated that the General Secretariat of the GCC encourages and motivates diplomatic women to continue their active participation in diplomatic decision-making and contribute to shaping the foreign policies, expressing confidence that their capabilities and deep knowledge will pave the path for strengthening the foreign relations of the GCC member states and bolstering their position internationally.

Source: Qatar News Agency