Putin Signs Law on Administrative Arrest for Violating Martial Law

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on 30 days of administrative arrest, as well as fines for violating martial law. It was adopted by the State Duma on June 20 and approved by the Federation Council on June 21.

Signing the law comes in response to the rebellion of the "Wagner" private military group against the military leadership of the Russian army, and following the National Antiterrorism Committee announced, earlier on Saturday, the imposition of a state of emergency in the capital, Moscow, and its surroundings , after Wagner's founder called for "armed insurrection." Denounced Wagner's move as "a stab in the back", Putin on Saturday vowed harsh punishment for the organizers of the armed rebellion spearheaded by Wagner's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led his troops out of Ukraine and into a key southern city.

Source: Qatar News Agency