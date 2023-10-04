GCC Secretary General attends Developing Autism Services Conference

Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), attended the Conference on Developing Autism Services through Innovation and Integration, which was held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Defence.

The conference was held in cooperation with the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Center for Autism and Developmental Disorders at the Prince Sultan Military Medical City

The secretary general affirmed that the Conference on Developing Autism Services through Innovation and Integration reflects the significant efforts being made by Saudi Arabia in the field, through consolidating principles and raising awareness for the families of individuals with autism.

The conference was attended by several dignitaries and featured the participation of researchers in the field of special education.

Albudaiwi praised the pioneering efforts of Saudi Arabia and its government in supporting autism spectrum disorder, developing its services provided to them and forming partnerships with leading organisations to enhance the cultural level of society and advocate for the establishment of specialised centres.

He also expressed his sincere appreciation to His Highness Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Farhan Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Society of Autism Families (SAF), for organising this conference, which is considered one of the key conferences that serve one of the most important segments of society.

Source: Bahrain News Agency