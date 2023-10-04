Commencement of subscription in 34th Issue of Government Development Bond announced

Bahrain Bourse (BHB) announced that as of October 5, and according to the invitation announced by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), Bahraini and Non-Bahraini investors can directly subscribe through the primary market of BHB in the Government Development Bond Issue 34 (BHD 200 million) that has been issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of Bahrain by executing their orders through registered brokers at Bahrain Bourse.

Thereafter, investors will be able to trade the Bond on the secondary market at BHB once listed, which is expected to be on October 26.

Bahrain Bourse specified that the subscription period through the registered brokers is effective on Thursday, October 5 until Wednesday, October 11.

The subscription will be open on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. The minimum subscription size is 500 bonds per subscriber.

The BHD 200 million Bond was issued at a par value of BHD 1 each on October 15 for 3 years maturing on October 15, 2026. The annual fixed return on these securities is 6.50% and will be paid bi-annually on April 15 and October 15 every year throughout this issue.

The CBB issued the Government Development Bond on behalf of the Government of Bahrain. The Government of Bahrain directly guarantees the Bond securities.

Source: Bahrain News Agency