General Directorate of Endowments Inaugurates Integrated Real Estate Project in Fereej Bin Omran

Doha: The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) has inaugurated an integrated real estate project in Fereej Bin Omran, which is considered a significant addition to supporting endowment projects and achieving sustainable development. It added that the project came as part of its efforts to enhance endowment investment and achieve the utmost utilization of endowment assets to serve the community.

According to Qatar News Agency, Director-General of the General Directorate of Endowments Eng. Hassan Abdullah Al Marzouqi affirmed that the inauguration of this project came within the framework of bolstering the endowments’ role in economic and social development. He added that the General Directorate is committed to investing in endowment assets for the maximum interest of the community, as the project is a model for this approach.

Al Marzouqi indicated that the project is set to provide trade and residential opportunities that meet the needs of citizens and residents while maintaining the inveterate architectural nature, noting that the commercial and residential building boosts the endowment sector, in addition to utilizing its resources in supporting charitable and societal programs.

The General Directorate is set to launch new projects that cope with the developments in the market and meet the increasing needs, thereby contributing to achieving sustainable development and beefing up the endowment’s role in building an interdependent community, he highlighted.

He noted that the endowment covers an area of 900 sq m and includes a commercial and residential building with a total built-up area of 1,377 sq m. It also consists of a ground floor with commercial spaces housing five retail shops, with areas ranging between 48 and 55 sq m, and the first and second floors featuring eight fully equipped residential apartments, offering diverse options for both residents and businesses.

In addition, the project showcases integrated amenities for users, along with 15 parking lots for vehicles on the ground floor to ensure easy visitor access to shopping markets, featuring an architectural design that reflects conventional Qatari style, with pointed arches that embody local heritage, alongside serene colors and Islamic motifs that enhance its cultural character. The design aims to strike a balance between authenticity and modernity, contributing to the preservation of the region’s architectural identity.

Throughout recent decades, the General Directorate of Endowments has carried out numerous outstanding projects, foremost of which was the Abilan Waqf project, which was converted from a collection of villas and traditional houses into nine modern residential buildings, alongside a health club in Fereej bin Mahmoud, as well as several investments in companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

The Al-Atrujah Endowment for the Quran is one of the largest Quranic endowments. It consists of two residential buildings that house 112 apartments and include sports facilities. More than 26,000 male and female students benefit from the Quranic education centers affiliated with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs across the country.

