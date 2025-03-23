Italian Daily Publishes First AI-generated Edition

Doha: The Italian newspaper Il Foglio has launched its first entirely AI-generated edition. The conservative liberal daily announced in a statement that it has begun a month-long journalistic experience to produce a four-page daily issue entirely powered by AI, which will be distributed free of charge alongside the traditional 10-page issue.

According to Qatar News Agency, the newspaper uses OpenAI’s ChatGPT to prepare articles, headlines, summaries, and select key quotes. The intelligent system writes the content based on journalists’ queries.