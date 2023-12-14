Getmyboat Helps Boat Businesses Grow with a Powerful Direct Booking Feature

The world’s leading boat rental platform launches a new solution for charter businesses to streamline payments and scheduling for just 1.5%

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Getmyboat, the world’s leading booking platform for yacht charters and boat rentals, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Direct Booking feature.

While consulting with partners of boating businesses of all sizes, Getmyboat discovered that many owners shared struggles in managing bookings from off-platform sources, including payment processing issues like fraud and chargebacks, claims management, fees for accepting credit payments, scheduling, renter communication and more which led to organizational headaches. To remedy these challenges, Getmyboat is focused on building a comprehensive software solution specifically designed for boat rental, yacht charter, and boat tour companies, and is constantly introducing new ways for owners to manage their entire business. The launch of Direct Booking on the Getmyboat app is a major first step in streamlining booking management, all for just 1.5%, which is among the lowest rates in the industry. Whether through their own websites, by email, Facebook, phone calls, or in person – Getmyboat owners can now take all leads and seamlessly turn them into bookings making it easier for them and their customers.

Key Benefits of Getmyboat’s Direct Booking

Unified Management: Boat owners can now consolidate all bookings, regardless of the source, into one comprehensive platform, eliminating the need for multiple software solutions and calendars.

Simplified Offers and Payment Processing: With a few simple steps, owners can send out offers, securely collect payments including credit cards, and automatically synchronize bookings with their overall calendar, ensuring a hassle-free transaction process for both the owner and renter.

Fraud Protection and Dispute Resolution: Direct Booking benefits from Getmyboat’s robust software, providing owners with fraud protection, claims process management, and efficient dispute resolution for all transactions.

Low Cost: Boating businesses only pay 1.5% per transaction to use the service. Not only does this cover credit card fees, but includes all the other integration features above.

Frank D, a fleet owner in Miami, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I’m really excited to use this new feature. Now, I will be able to see everything in one place, communicate with my clients on a single platform, and collect payments simply. And I’ll know where all my boats are supposed to be no matter where the customer came from originally.”

Bryan Petro, Getmyboat President, shared “We’re thrilled to bring Direct Booking to our partners. We know they have a tremendously hard job on the logistics side of the business, and we can take what we’ve built and extend it to everyone to help their businesses grow.”

Getmyboat owners can easily get started by opening the app or website, navigating to their inbox, and clicking on the “Add a Direct Booking” option. From there, they can enter customer and trip information, streamlining their management processes directly within their Getmyboat account.

As the top source of customers for boating businesses globally, Getmyboat continues to innovate to address the challenges faced by owners in managing their business across various platforms and is on a mission to provide the best growth tools in the industry.

