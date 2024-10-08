Gulf Youth Forum for Preparing Youth Leaders in Humanitarian and Development Work Kicks Off

Doha: October 05 - The Gulf Youth Forum for Preparing Youth Leaders in Humanitarian and Development Work kicked off today. It is organized by the Ministry of Sports and Youth in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and in cooperation with Qatar Charity. Twenty-five young people from the GCC countries are participating in the forum, which will continue until October 10, with the aim of preparing them in the field of humanitarian development work and learning about everything related to this youth field by providing an appropriate and stimulating environment to develop and enhance the capabilities of young people in humanitarian development work and enabling them to achieve positive change in their communities and in the region in general. Director of the Forum Nasser Al Jabri said in a statement to Qatar News Agency that the Youth Affairs Department at the Ministry of Sports and Youth has prepared everything necessary to make the forum a success, hoping for the achieveme nt of the set goals and desired outcomes of the forum. Al Jabri added that this forum represents an opportunity for the participating Qatari youth to enhance their capabilities and develop their skills in youth projects in humanitarian development work. Talking to QNA, Director of the Youth Affairs Department at the Ministry of Sports and Youth Fawaz Abdullah Al Massifri said the Gulf Youth Forum is being held to prepare youth leaders in humanitarian work in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and in cooperation with Qatar Charity. It features training workshops on the sustainable development goals in humanitarian development work as well as preparing youth initiatives in humanitarian work, in addition to focusing on the nature of local and international humanitarian work. Source: Qatar News Agency