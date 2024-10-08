Three Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrike on House in Al Shati camp in Gaza

General
Web Desk

Three Palestinians, including a child and a woman, were killed Sunday evening in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Al Shati camp in Gaza City. Local Palestinian sources said that civil defense teams are still searching for other missing persons among the rubble of the destroyed house. In a related context, medical sources indicated that 68 Palestinians have been killed in airstrikes on various areas of the Gaza Strip since dawn today. The Israeli occupation forces continue their aggression on the Gaza Strip for the 366th day, resulting in the martyrdom of 41,870 and the injury of 97,166 others, most of whom are children and women, while thousands of people are still missing under the rubble. Source: Qatar News Agency

Related Posts

Bahrain wins two awards at World Travel Awards ceremony

Web Desk

7 Dead, 3 Missing in South China Landslides

Web Desk

The Independent Commission warns against committing more occupation crimes after serious threats to storm the city of Rafah

Web Desk