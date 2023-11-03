Hassan Nasrallah, addressing the Americans: Your fleets will not intimidate us, and we have well prepared for them

Baghdad - The Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah said, addressing the Americans: We are ready and prepared for all possibilities, and I say this to the Americans: Your threats will be of no use, and your fleets in the Mediterranean will not frighten us. Rather, I say it with all confidence and ability, we have well prepared for them.

Nasrallah stressed in his speech this evening that the steadfastness of the people of Gaza in the face of the barbarism of the Zionist aggression and the sacrifices of the self-sacrificing people makes us more determined to confront, challenge, and continue fighting in support of our brothers in Gaza and to strengthen their steadfastness.

He pointed out that "our fighters on the Lebanon front contributed greatly to reducing the burden on our brothers in Gaza by forcing the Zionist army to withdraw a third of its combat capabilities and divert them to confronting Lebanese fighters instead of involving them in the attack on Gaza./End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency