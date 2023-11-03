IRCS sends the second batch of medical materials to the Palestinian Red Crescent in cooperation with the PM’s Office

Baghdad -The Iraqi Red Crescent Society announced the direct transfer of more than four tons of medical materials to the Egyptian Red Crescent in Al-Arish area in order to hand them over to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The IRCS said in a statement: The Iraqi Red Crescent transported the second batch of medical aid, amounting to four and a half tons, to Baghdad Airport in cooperation with the Prime Minister’s Office in order to send them by air via Iraqi aircraft to the Republic of Egypt to be delivered to the Egyptian Red Crescent in preparation for sending them to the Palestinian Red Crescent "

It explained that it is continuing to prepare a number of food and medical aid through its resources and citizens’ donations to be sent successively to the Palestinian Red Crescent./End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency