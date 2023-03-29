HBKU College of Health and Life Sciences Announces New PhD Program

The College of Health and Life Sciences (CHLS) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has launched a new PhD program in Biopsychology and Neuroscience (BNS), within the framework of its mission to address national and global health challenges by educa…

The College of Health and Life Sciences (CHLS) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has launched a new PhD program in Biopsychology and Neuroscience (BNS), within the framework of its mission to address national and global health challenges by educating future generations of professionals.

Commencing Fall 2023, the PhD program in Biopsychology and Neuroscience (BNS) will train future generations of leaders in the field of neuroscience. In doing so, BNS will provide students with key skills and knowledge to tackle complex problems related to mental health and behavior. Training covering the biological foundations of cognition, development and aging of the nervous system, and more, will equip students with a deep understanding of neural mechanisms, as well as the study of brain disorders.

"This multidisciplinary graduate program emphasizes the application of innovative technologies and artificial intelligence to tackle brain development, functions and disorders," said Dr. Georges Nemer, Interim Dean, CHLS. "We will complement this with rigorous training in critical thinking, experimental design, and statistical analysis. Upon completion, candidates will be fluent in complex topics that define the field of neuroscience and equipped to study brain disorders, behavior, and relationships to mental health." Applications to the CHLS Fall 2023 PhD in Biopsychology and Neuroscience program are now open. Prospective applicants should have a strong academic record in biological, biomedical, or medical sciences from a recognized university. Applicants who hold a Masters degree in neuroscience and can demonstrate prior research experience are preferred. The deadline for applications is May 15, 2023.

Hamad Bin Khalifa Universitys College of Health and Life Sciences embodies a multidisciplinary learning approach to research and discovery and aims to become a dedicated hub of knowledge sharing in the area of health and life sciences. Its programs integrate scientific expertise by combining a seasoned collective of research partners within the university with esteemed external clinical and health science partners.

Source: Qatar News Agency