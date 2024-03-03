Health Min. stresses importance of cooperation to support mental health in society

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar underlined the importance of cooperation with all governmental, non-governmental and private bodies concerned and partners to confront any mental health phenomena that may surface in the Egyptian society. He made the remarks during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of establishing Fahim Foundation. He congratulated Nabila Makram, the foundation's founder and chairperson of board of trustees, for the success of the institution, especially in spreading awareness about psychological diseases and providing mental health support. Source: State Information Service Egypt