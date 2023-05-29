Health Minister discusses with Indian, Cuban counterparts means of health cooperation development

The Syrian delegation participating in the 76th session of the World Health Organization’s General Assembly held several meetings to discuss means of enhancing health cooperation and develop joint action.On the sidelines of the activities of the WHO cu…

The Syrian delegation participating in the 76th session of the World Health Organization’s General Assembly held several meetings to discuss means of enhancing health cooperation and develop joint action.

On the sidelines of the activities of the WHO current session held in Geneva, Health Minister, Dr. Hassan Al-Ghabash, discussed with his Cuban counterpart, Dr. Jose Angel Miranda and the Indian one, Dr. Mansukh Mandavia, the current health conditions in the world, stressing the necessity to intensify cooperation and improve the health services provided to citizens around the world.

Al-Ghabash appreciated Cuba and India for their stances towards the earthquake catastrophe that hit Syria last February through providing different kinds of assistance, particularly medicine.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency