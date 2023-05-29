Somalia: Eight Al-Shabab Militants Killed in Military Operation

Somali National Army on Monday killed eight al-Shabab militants and captured two senior operatives after conducting a military operation against the group in the center of the country, according to Somali National News Agency.The agency said that the …

Somali National Army on Monday killed eight al-Shabab militants and captured two senior operatives after conducting a military operation against the group in the center of the country, according to Somali National News Agency.

The agency said that the operation took place in areas near Galcad and Masagaway towns in Galgudud region under Galmudug State in Somalia.

The operation comes days after the Somali National Army intensified operations against the group fighters in the country with military progress.

Source: Qatar News Agency