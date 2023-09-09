HH the Amir Expresses Sincere Condolences to King of Morocco on Victims of Earthquake

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his sincere condolences to HM King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco and the Moroccan people on the victims of the earthquake that struck several Moroccan regions and cities.

In a post on social media platform X, HH the Amir extended sincere condolences to his brother HM King Mohammed VI and the brotherly people of Morocco on the victims of the earthquake that struck various cities across the country, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow his mercy on the victims, grant the injured a speedy recovery, and protect Morocco and its people from all harm.

Source: Qatar News Agency