HH the Amir: Ongoing Crime of War in Gaza Requires Islamic Countries to Take Firm Stance, Deterrent Measures

HH the Amir said in a post on his official "X" account, that the ongoing crime of war in Gaza requires Islamic countries to take a firm stance and deterrent measures in proportion to the weight these countries, and consistent with the position and feelings of Islamic peoples towards what is happening, adding that Israel committing genocide crimes with such negligence harms not only Arab and Islamic national security, "but also the national security of our countries."

Source: Qatar News Agency