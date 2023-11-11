Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit/ Kuwaiti Amir’s Representative Says Occupation Enflincts Unjustifiable Collective Punishment on Palestinians

Riyadh, HH Representative of HH Amir of Kuwait, Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah called on the international community, specially the UN Security Council to enact its role in immediately halting the bloodshed and provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

"Indescribable crimes are being committed against our Palestinian brothers in Gaza while we are convening at the moment," he said addressing the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit held in Riyadh on Saturday.

The Israeli occupation is leading an unjustified collective punishment enveloped by dual standards going counter to all relevant international and humanitarian resolutions, he noted.

He stressed hat the State of Kuwait is all for a sustainable peace in the region, starting with a final and just solution for the Palestinian cause through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international references, reiterating that the Palestinian cause will always be of Kuwait's top foreign policy priorities.

