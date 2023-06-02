Higher Education Council Secretary General receives RCSI delegation

Secretary General of the Higher Education Council, Dr. Diana Abdulkarim Al-Jahrami, received a delegation from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, led by Professor Sameer Atoum, the President of RCSI-Bahrain.The meeting was held in the presence …

Secretary General of the Higher Education Council, Dr. Diana Abdulkarim Al-Jahrami, received a delegation from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, led by Professor Sameer Atoum, the President of RCSI-Bahrain.

The meeting was held in the presence of Acting Assistant Secretary General of the Higher Education Council, Dr. Farazana Al-Meraghi.

Discussions focused on the programmes to be launched by the college in the future in medicine and nursing to cater to the needs of hospitals and the healthcare sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Dr. Al-Jahrami underlined support of the Higher Education Council to the higher education establishments to preserve the quality of the educational outputs and develop medical education in the kingdom.

Source: Bahrain News Agency