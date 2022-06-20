Hikvision Ecosystem Alliance Event 2022 returns to Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hikvision will be hosting its Ecosystem Alliance Event 2022 on June 22-23, bringing together industry leaders from public sectors, leading technology partners, and system integrators. The theme this year is “Re-Connect & Co-Create,” and the event aims to identify new technology opportunities and encourage collaborative technology development.

The first Hikvision Ecosystem Alliance Event (EAE) event was held in 2019. The event was a success, and Hikvision welcomed over 300 CXO-level decision makers. At that time, many advancements and developments in science and technology were emerging one after another, and initiated the need for such an event. Hikvision took advantage of the moment to encourage industry integration by creating a platform that enabled more technology partners to collaborate and innovate, to explore the future of the world, and to discover business opportunities. This year, the time has come for Hikvision to host the Alliance Event once again.

“Hikvision has been active in the MENA region for 12 years, cultivating a variety of partnerships with end-users, distributors, installers, and system integrators,” said Binson Xu, President of Hikvision MENA. “The Ecosystem Alliance Event is a great opportunity for us to bring together many technology partners and renew our connections with long-term partners and clients, in order to explore new technology opportunities. Meanwhile, it is a platform where we share our innovations for intelligent solutions in different verticals, and our future plans in the region’s market development in various industries. Partners will also be able to discover for the first time our strategies and focus for 2022.”

At the event, there will be interactive areas for guests to immerse themselves in an Artificial Intelligence experience and witness firsthand the power of AI technologies. They can experience Hikvision’s market-leading products, solutions, and services across several industries. All guests will be able to visit and explore the stands and learn more about cutting-edge technologies from many of Hikvision’s partners: Makim, Mavili, Federaltech, Practically, Al Falak Middle East, Omniclouds, Assa Abloy, Deap Vision LTD, and Scandit. Hikvision will also present company awards to its valued partners to show its appreciation for their contributions.

Many partner companies have shared their views on the upcoming EAE event. One of the companies that has supported Hikvision since the first event is Makim, a technology partner from Turkey. The company’s International Marketing Executive, Alper Demirel, commented: “Hikvision EAE 2019 was an unforgettable and impressive event to meet with the right contacts. We believe that Hikvision EAE 2022 will provide us the same opportunities to meet with many new partners. We are proud and excited to be included at the event.”

Another Technology partner from Turkey is Mavili, also a valued partner of Hikvision since the first EAE event. Mustafa Boz, Export Sales Engineer, stated: “EAE in 2019 was a very successful event. We had the opportunity to meet several potential new business partners and customers. Hikvision showcased some of their key technologies back then, so we decided to showcase our technology this year as well. We are looking forward to the EAE, and we are certain that it will have even more interesting panels, more insightful speakers, more breathtaking technologies from sponsors, and more potential for our business and for our partners”.

OmniClouds, a cloud solution provider and a partner from the UAE, is also attending the event. Amr A. Eid, the Group CEO and Board Member, had this to say: “OmniClouds believes that prioritizing technologies & expertise can help to create an agile ecosystem for the marketplace. With the Hikvision platform and its products, OmniClouds is at the forefront of value creation in terms of ease of operation, seamless manageability, and X-as-a-service modeling, which have the potential to boost the safety of communities, workplaces, institutions, etc.”

Ankabut is one of Hikvision’s key partners in the education vertical. Its CEO, Mr. Fahem Al Nuaimi, commented on the company’s partnership with Hikvision, and his prospects for the future: “As a strategic partner, Ankabut collaborates with Hikvision to develop industry-leading platforms that enable digital reinvention, which is critical to competitive positioning and success in the era of smart campuses and AI. And we know that Hikvision is one of our great partners in providing technology that will facilitate the transformation of traditional campuses into smart ones.”