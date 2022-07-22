Hisense South Africa Announces 2022 Virtual Launch of Latest Smart Products

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — World-renowned electronics manufacturer Hisense is preparing for a virtual launch of its 2022 product line-up in a cinematic experience never seen before.

Hisense South Africa is gearing up consumers to say ‘Hi’ to Elegance as it launches its new stable of the most premium and select TVs, refrigerator solutions and other home appliances.

A global leader in electronics, Hisense has themed the launch event, scheduled to take place on Friday, 22 July, around Leisure, Reimagined – Keeping in line with the innovative, premium reputation it has become synonymously known for.

As the event theme implies, the Hisense 2022 Virtual Launch will allow South Africans to say ‘Hi to Elegance’ by welcoming the Hisense products into their homes, along with style and elegance brought to each room.

Friday’s video launch event is expected to be nothing short of cutting edge, as the manufacturer has been hard at work to showcase its latest stable in an experience never seen before. The company has done its utmost to launch each of its products in a unique way that is relatable to consumers.

Hisense’s range of appliances, launching this week, will offer high, high-quality solutions that will allow South Africans the opportunity to Reimagine their leisure time while they upgrade and innovate their homes, making more time for the more important things in life – moments with family and friends, relaxing, and enjoying entertainment.

Consumers can expect to witness each new Hisense product and all the relevant ‘need-to-know’ information, allowing them to make a more informed purchase. Viewers of the launch can also stand a chance to win exciting prizes valued at R50 000.00.

A sneak peek at the line-up for the Hisense 2022 Virtual Launch for the South African market reveals an exciting range of the most premium products across all its consumer portfolios, including:

Hisense 100L9G – Hisense’s latest Laser TV projects up to 100″ with 4K resolution, using the VIDAA smart TV Operating System to deliver a nearly endless supply of content.

– Hisense’s latest Laser TV projects up to 100″ with 4K resolution, using the VIDAA smart TV Operating System to deliver a nearly endless supply of content. Hisense 2022 ULED series – The new ULED stable of TVs harness quantum dot technology to display in over a billion different colours for stunning content that can be controlled via voice commands.

– The new ULED stable of TVs harness quantum dot technology to display in over a billion different colours for stunning content that can be controlled via voice commands. Hisense H780SB-IDL Refrigerator – Offering huge capacity, WiFi-connected with Super Freeze, Super Cool, and Eco Modes – The H780SB-IDL Refrigerator is one of the most elite available on the market.

– Offering huge capacity, WiFi-connected with Super Freeze, Super Cool, and Eco Modes – The H780SB-IDL Refrigerator is one of the most elite available on the market. Hisense U5120G Soundbar – The perfect companion for any TV, the Hisense U5120G Soundbar houses 11 speakers and comes with a powerful wireless subwoofer to give users a cinematic surround sound experience.

– The perfect companion for any TV, the Hisense U5120G Soundbar houses 11 speakers and comes with a powerful wireless subwoofer to give users a cinematic surround sound experience. Hisense WFQR1214VAJMWT Front Loader Washing Machine – A 12kg powerhouse equipped with Hisense auto-dosing technology, the self-developed Jet Wash system, and a built-in smart LED display.

– A 12kg powerhouse equipped with Hisense auto-dosing technology, the self-developed Jet Wash system, and a built-in smart LED display. Hisense H60 Zoom – Meet Hisense’s latest premium smartphone with a curved AMOLED display with face and fingerprint unlocking features.

Consumers are invited to attend the launch event HERE on Friday, 22 July at 14:00 for our live Virtual Launch while preparing to Reimagine Elegance and Leisure.

Attendees of the launch event stand a chance to win a share of R40 000 in prizes consisting of Hisense products and a further R10 000 in @Home vouchers, among other great deals and giveaways.

With a product line-up ranging from entertainment, home appliances, mobile, and air conditioning, Hisense has distributed its products to over 3 000 chain stores and 500 home appliance franchise stores in South Africa.

Its regional manufacturing base in South Africa, established in 2013, has continuously upgraded its technological capabilities and increased production capacity for TVs and refrigerators. It will also enable it to constantly offer its ‘reimagine your life’ products to South African consumers.