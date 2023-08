His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa today sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Benin Patrice Talon on his country’s National Day.In the cable, HM the King wished President Talon abundant health and happiness and the…

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa today sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Benin Patrice Talon on his country’s National Day.

In the cable, HM the King wished President Talon abundant health and happiness and the friendly people of Benin further progress and prosperity.

Source: Bahrain News Agency