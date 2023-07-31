GCC Secretary General condemns bombing in Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned the bombing in Bajaur, northwest of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which left several casualties.He reiterated the GCC member states’ rejection of all forms of viol…

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned the bombing in Bajaur, northwest of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which left several casualties.

He reiterated the GCC member states’ rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism, which aim to destabilise security and stability, violating all human values and principles.

The GCC Chief expressed his sincere condolences to the Pakistani government and its friendly people, as well as to the families and relatives of the victims of this crime, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Source: Bahrain News Agency