HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister meets with the UK Prime Minister

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today met with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP, at 10 Downing Street.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s official visit to the UK.

His Royal Highness highlighted the deep-rooted relationship between the two kingdoms, which is based on solid foundations that go back more than 200 years.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister affirmed Bahrain’s steadfast commitment to strengthening bilateral collaboration in support of the Kingdom’s comprehensive development goals, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad noted the UK’s role, alongside the Kingdom’s allies, in maintaining international security and stability.

During the meeting, ways to enhance bilateral relations and joint regional and international issues were also discussed.

His Royal Highness and the Rt Hon Sunak witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Bahrain and the UK on a Strategic Investment and Collaboration Partnership.

The memorandum was signed by the Minister of Finance and National Economy, HE Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and the UK’s Minister for Investment, Lord Dominic Johnson of Lainston CBE, which facilitates a £1bn investment from Bahrain's private sector into the UK economy, through the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, Investcorp, GFH Financial Group, and Osool Asset Management.

Source: Bahrain News Agency