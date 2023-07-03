LMRA conducts three joint inspection campaigns in Capital Governorate

The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) conducted three joint inspection campaigns in coordination with the Ministry of Interior (MoI).The Inspection campaigns included visits to a number of shops and work sites, to determine the extent of compl…

The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) conducted three joint inspection campaigns in coordination with the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

The Inspection campaigns included visits to a number of shops and work sites, to determine the extent of compliance with laws and regulations in order to preserve the competitiveness, stability and productivity of the Labour Market. The campaigns resulted in reporting violations related to the Labour Market and Residency Laws where cases have been referred for legal action.

LMRA stated that the three joint inspection campaigns were carried out in the Capital Governorate, the first in coordination with the Nationality, Passports and Residency Affairs (NPRA), and the Capital Police Directorate, the second campaign was in coordination with the Verdicts Execution Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, while the third was coordinated with the General Directorate for Criminal Investigation and Forensic Evidence with the aim to monitor the cases related to Trafficking in Persons and forced labour.

LMRA renewed its call to all members of the society to support the efforts of government agencies in addressing illegal labour practices, by reporting violations via the electronic form on the Authority’s website www.lmra.gov.bh or by calling the Authority’s call centre on 17506055.

Source: Bahrain News Agency