HRH the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Prime Minister meets the UK Secretary of State for Defence

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Prime Minister, today met with the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom (UK), The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP.The meet…

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Prime Minister, today met with the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom (UK), The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s official visit to the UK.

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad highlighted that His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, firmly supports strong British-Bahraini ties.

His Royal Highness noted the strength of Bahrain’s relationship with the UK, which continues to witness wide-ranging growth in the military and defence sector.

His Royal Highness affirmed Bahrain’s steadfast commitment to strengthening collaboration towards shared goals that benefit both countries and their peoples.

His Royal Highness highlighted the UK’s role, alongside allied countries, in promoting and safeguarding international security and stability.

During the meeting, regional and global developments and shared concerns were also discussed.

Source: Bahrain News Agency