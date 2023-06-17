Hundreds of citizens join the settlement process in Daraa

Hundreds of locals of al-Sanamayn area and its surroundings, in Daraa northern countryside, joined the comprehensive settlement process in the province.“The center, which opened Saturday in Al-Sanamayn city , witnessed huge turnout from the locals of r…

Hundreds of locals of al-Sanamayn area and its surroundings, in Daraa northern countryside, joined the comprehensive settlement process in the province.

“The center, which opened Saturday in Al-Sanamayn city , witnessed huge turnout from the locals of region, as hundreds of persons flocked to settle their situation, within the framework of comprehensive settlement , including all the announced cases , ” a source at the settlement process told SANA reporter

The source added that 1,257 wanted persons settled their status.

The source noted that reception of wanted persons at Qasr al-Houriat center in Daraa city has been extended for Sunday and Monday to all regions.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency