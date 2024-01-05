Inauguration of the Honorary Consulate of Serbia in Tartous

The Honorary Consulate of Serbia Republic was inaugurated on Thursday in Tartous province as part of the efforts made to strengthen and develop relations between Syria and Serbia. 'The inauguration of the Honorary Consulate in the presence of a number of economic activities stresses desire of friendly countries to develop relations with Syria and stir other countries to come to it and explore ways of investing and cooperating economically with them', Ambassador Mohamed Haj Ibrahim, Director of Afro-Asian Affairs, said in a statement. In turn, Honorary Consul Walid Raffoul affirmed in his speech that the Consulate will constitute a beginning for further efforts and cooperation between the two countries in all areas in the interest and benefit of them. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency