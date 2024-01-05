Temperatures above average, rainfalls in most areas

Damascus: Temperatures will remain above average from 3 to 6 degrees as the country is affected by low air pressure accompanied by western air currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere. The Meteorology Department said in its Friday bulletin that the weather will be partly cloudy in general as rain showers are expected over the coastal, northern and al-Jazira regions, warning against fog in the inland areas. The wind will be southwesterly in the southern and coastal regions and northwesterly in the rest of the regions, moderate in speed, with active gusts exceeding 65 kilometers per hour, and the sea weaves will be medium in amplitude. The expected temperatures in some major Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 18-7, Daraa 12-4, Homs 15-7, Lattakia 21-16, Aleppo 17-7 and Raqqa 17-5. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency