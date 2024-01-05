Syrian-Indian talks on boosting scientific cooperation relations

Damascus: Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Bassam Ibrahim, discussed with the Ambassador of India in Damascus, Dr. Irshad Ahmed, fields of developing scientific and research cooperation, capacity building, human resources, and scholarships. Talks during the meeting dealt with enhancing cooperation in important scientific specializations such as anesthesia technology, medical radiation technology, dialysis treatment technology, medical imaging technology, information technology and specific pharmaceutical manufacturing technology. Ibrahim stressed the depth of the relations between the two countries, which have achieved important successes, especially in the field of higher education. Ibrahim pointed out to the importance of making the most of the scientific capabilities available in the two countries and establishing more cooperation in the fields of exchanging scientific visits, expertise and joint scientific research between Syrian and Indian universities. In turn, the Indian ambass ador expressed his country's desire to develop and enhance cooperation with Syria. Dr. Irshad Ahmed pointed out to the importance of continuous work and coordination to increase the number of scholarships and amend the executive program signed between the two sides in a way that benefits Syrian and Indian students. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency