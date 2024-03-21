Indian Embassy celebrates anniversary of launching Indian technical and Economic Cooperation Program

Damascus, The Indian Embassy celebrated on Wednesday evening the anniversary of launching the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Program (ITEC) at Dama Rose Hotel in Damascus. 'The program has contributed to encouraging relations between the Syrian and Indian peoples and the cultural exchange between the two countries, and reflects the ancient Indian philosophy that emphasizes the acquisition of knowledge and sharing at the same time' Ambassador of the Republic of India to Syria, Irshad Ahmed, said in a speech. Ambassador Ahmed noted that the program was launched in 1964 and it has become an important element in India's development cooperation, adding that since the program was launched, more than 200 thousand employees from more than 160 countries have benefited from it. According to the Indian Ambassador, India also grants about 14 thousand training scholarships for short-and medium-term courses in more than 100 leading institutions in India. Throughout the years, the program has received a gr eat turnout in Syria, where hundreds of Syrian students have enrolled in its courses, and it has contributed to encouraging relations between the Syrian and Indian peoples and the cultural exchange between the two countries, the Indian Diplomat said. The Indian Ambassador said that 90 training scholarships have been allocated to Syria during the years 2023-2024, calling on the training departments and officials in various ministries and government institutions to fully utilize the training courses offered by the program and to partner with India for growth and development. He expressed confidence that the importance and usefulness of the training programs will increase in the future and will help strengthen bilateral relations. Director of Diplomatic Institute at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry, Dr. Imad Mustafa, hailed deep-rooted relations binding India and Syria, expressing Syria's appreciation for India's supportive stance during the years of war. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency