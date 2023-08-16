Bahrain beats Indonesia 95-72 in FIBA qualifying tournament of Damascus

On the fourth day in Damascus, Bahrain secured a spot in the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments after winning the Group by staying flawless.Their success was not only founded on their own victory with a day to spare, but also because Saudi Arabia…

On the fourth day in Damascus, Bahrain secured a spot in the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments after winning the Group by staying flawless.

Their success was not only founded on their own victory with a day to spare, but also because Saudi Arabia paved the way for them to get it done by beating India earlier in the day.

Bahrain beat Indonesia, 95-72, and successfully qualified for the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

Dwayne Chism led Bahrain with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 steals. Muzamil Hamooda added 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 triples. Widyanta Putra Teja was the top scorer for Indonesia with 15 points and 3 rebounds.

Bahrain shot 44.8% from beyond the arc, while Indonesia shot just 27.3%. Bahrain also won the rebounding battle 46-38.

With this win, Bahrain is now 4-0 in the tournament. They will face India on Day 5 for a chance to finish with a clean sweep in the competition. Indonesia falls to 1-3 in the tournament. They will face Syria on Day 5.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency