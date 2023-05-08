Iran welcomes decision on resuming Syria’s participation in Arab League meetings

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has welcomed the Arab foreign ministers’ decision to resume Syria’s participation in the meetings of the Arab League Council.“Settling disagreements between Islamic countries and converging bring about positive outcomes th…

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has welcomed the Arab foreign ministers’ decision to resume Syria’s participation in the meetings of the Arab League Council.

“Settling disagreements between Islamic countries and converging bring about positive outcomes that would prepare the ground for stability and the establishment of comprehensive peace,” the ministry’s spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement on Monday, reported by IRNA.

He added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes such an approach.”

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency