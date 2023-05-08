President Raisi’s visit to Syria set a new course for bilateral relations, says Kanaani

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Syria was very important to set a new course for relations between the two countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani affirmed.Commenting on this visit, Kanaani said in his weekly press conf…

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Syria was very important to set a new course for relations between the two countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani affirmed.

Commenting on this visit, Kanaani said in his weekly press conference on Monday, according to IRNA, that the visit was “one of the important events in the developments of Iran and Syria after the victory of the axis of resistance, and it was a great opportunity to set a new course for relations between the two countries in the post-terrorism phase.”

He pointed out that one of the goals of the visit is to define a new course for relations between the two countries in the economic and trade fields, in addition to other areas of bilateral cooperation.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency