The Iranian Minister of Energy, Ali Akbar Mehrabian, will arrive in Baghdad today, Friday, on an official visit.

Iran's Fars News Agency reported: "Mehrabian will discuss in Baghdad strengthening Iranian-Iraqi relations in the field of energy."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency