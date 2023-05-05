Turkey announces the killing of a PKK special forces official in northern Iraq

The Turkish Intelligence Agency announced today, Friday, the neutralization of an official of the Special Forces of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in an operation in northern Iraq.The Turkish “Anatolia” Agency reported today that “Turkish intellige…

The Turkish Intelligence Agency announced today, Friday, the neutralization of an official of the Special Forces of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in an operation in northern Iraq.

The Turkish "Anatolia" Agency reported today that "Turkish intelligence neutralized Nechirvan Swan, responsible for the logistics of the PKK's special force, in the operation in northern Iraq."

This comes the day after the Turkish intelligence announced that it had neutralized Judy Ingezik, who is responsible for training activities in the PKK, as well as in a security operation in northern Iraq.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency