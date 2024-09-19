Iraq imports more than 722 million tons of gasoline in three months

The State Oil Marketing Company "SOMO" announced that Iraq imported more than 722 million tons of gasoline during the second quarter of the current year 2024. "SOMO" stated in a table that "Iraq imported 722 million, 566 thousand , and 970 tons of gasoline, from April to June 2024.' SOMO added that "Iraq did not import any quantity of gas oil or white oil during this period." The Director General of the Oil Products Distribution Company, Hussein Talib, had said that Iraq's consumption of gasoline amounts to 32 million liters per day./End Source: National Iraqi News Agency