Israeli Entity Continues Striking Villages, Towns in Southern Lebanon

Beirut, The Israeli entity continued to striking villages and towns in the southern Lebanon Friday night and Saturday morning. The occupation forces carried an airstrike on town of Aita al-Shaab, causing severe damage to the infrastructure, properties, and houses. The Israeli reconnaissance fighter jets have been flying over the villages of the western and central sectors, reaching the outskirts of the city of Tyre since Friday evening until this morning. The occupation forces also fired light bombs over border villages adjacent to the blue line in the western and central enclaves, in addition to firing live rounds at the outskirts of the towns of Ramiya and Aita al-Shaab, field sources told Qatar News Agency . Meanwhile, Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Israeli occupation forces launched several raids on Marjayoun and Mays al-Jabal last night, resulting in several deaths, pointing out that the occupation artillery bombed the outskirts of the towns of Al-Bustan, Al-Dhahira, and Alma Al -Shaab, which crippled the region in the western and central sectors. The Marjayoun district witnessed Israeli offensive against villages and towns, the first time the town had been subjected to a raid, the southern neighborhood in the town of Khiam also came under intense artillery and phosphorus shelling today at dawn. Source: Qatar News Agency