Mexican President Orders Suspending Diplomatic Relations with Ecuador

Mexico City, Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday ordered suspending diplomatic ties with Ecuador after the Ecuadorian police forcibly broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito to detain former Ecuadorian vice-president Jorge Glas, deepening a diplomatic rift between the two countries. On his official X account,Obrador said he had been informed that "police from Ecuador forcibly entered" the Mexican embassy and took Glas who "was a refugee and processing asylum because of the persecution and harassment he faces." A statement released by Ecuador's government on X also confirmed the arrest. Source: Qatar News Agency