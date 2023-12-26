Israeli occupation announces the killing of three soldiers as Palestinian Resistance confronts aggression

Occupied Jerusalem, The Israeli occupation announced the killing of three of its soldiers during clashes with Palestinian Resistance in Gaza. Earlier, the Palestinian Resistance continued fighting against the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip, inflicting heavy losses among their ranks. 'We targeted an armored vehicle of Israeli occupation soldiers northeast of Bureij Camp, in the center of Gaza Strip, inflicting them heavy losses,' the Resistance said in a statement. It added that they targeted two tanks and two occupation vehicles east of Bureij Camp and in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City with 'Al-Yassin 105' and 'RPG' shells. Meanwhile, 'the enemy gatherings in Juhr al-Dik area in the middle of Gaza were destroyed by a barrage of mortar shells,' the Resistance said. It added that its fighters were engaged in fierce clashes with anti-tank missiles, machine guns and mortar shells with the Israeli enemy forces east and north of Khan Yunis in the south of the Strip. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency