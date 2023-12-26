Law No. 40 aims to develop agricultural investment_ Minister Qatana

Damascus, The Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform, Muhammed Hassan Qatana, said that Law No. 40 of 2023 issued by President Bashar al-Assad today aims to develop agricultural investment, by introducing modern technologies and scientific methods in production management and marketing. The law gave preferential advantages in terms of excluding companies from the provisions of stopping, preventing, restricting imports and in terms of the regulations for importing from the country of origin due to the need of its projects and establishments, including machinery, agricultural equipment, cars, and all materials necessary for their operation which are also exempted from taxes, fees upon import, Qatana added. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency