Israeli occupation forces arrest 12 Palestinians in the West Bank

Occupied Jerusalem, Israeli occupation forces arrested 12 Palestinians on Monday in several areas of the West Bank The occupation forces stormed several neighborhoods in Hebron, Qalqilya, Salfit, Ramallah, and Nablus, and arrested 12 Palestinians, according to Wafa News Agency. Meanwhile, a large number of occupation forces, accompanied by four bulldozers stormed Tulkarm city and its camp and Nour Shams city and they bulldozed the infrastructure in various neighborhoods and main and secondary roads. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency